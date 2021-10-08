DU Students Protest Against Prof's 'Marks Jihad' Remark Against Kerala Students

"A few teachers of DU are mentally handicapped. They are not mentally fit to teach students. We hope they get well soon and we demand an apology for all Kerala students and suspension of Rakesh Pandey," says Neeraj Kundan, NSUI President.

Delhi University students are enraged at a scathing Islamophobic remark made by their professor accusing high-scoring students from the Kerala board of 'Marks Jihad'.

These students, many of whom continue to have a problem with Kerala board's structure of scoring, do not believe that labelling it 'Marks Jihad' is an acceptable way to deal with this problem.

"By using the word 'Jihad', he tried to portray the students of Kerala as terrorists. This is really unacceptable," said Sneha Sarah Shaji, head of NSUI's Kerala Student Fraternity, "More students from Kerala aspiring to learn at top Central Universities doesn't make them marks jihadis!!"