Schools in Kerala To Reopen in Staggered Manner From 1 Nov: Pinarayi Vijayan

The CM said that the parent-teacher associations and other organisations would be consulted while making arrangements at the state and district level, aiming to allay the concerns and fears of students and parents.

He said that the state police have also been involved in the plan to ensure the safety of students during travel to and from schools and colleges.

The police will regulate the traffic outside educational institutions, ensure there is no improper or illegal parking of vehicles and that people do not assemble in front of schools unnecessarily, he further said.

Vijayan said that the schools had been asked to repair their buses and other vehicles, reported The Times of India. “This will be ensured at police station level by the SHO [Station House Officer] who will contact school authorities. The staff of school vehicles will also be trained in Covid protocols,” he said.

The SHOs would also provide special training to all the drivers and conductors of school vehicles on following safety precautions while ferrying children. They would also be trained about maintaining social distance, using sanitisers and wearing masks properly, he added.

