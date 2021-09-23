Figures Prove Catholic Bishop's 'Jihad' Remarks Not True: Pinarayi Vijayan

Furnishing the figures, Vijayan said as per 4,941 drug abuse cases registered in 2020, there are 5,422 people accused of which 2,700 are Hindus, 1,869 are Muslims and 853 are Christians.



On the issue of the presence of Keralites in Islamic State (IS), he said, according to the figures until 2019, there were about 100 Malayalees, of which 72 of them reached foreign countries and were attracted to IS philosophy there.



"Of this, apart from Praju, son of Damodaran, hailing from Kozhikode, the rest were all born Muslims, while 28 who went from Kerala to IS, barring five who converted to Islam, all the rest were born as Muslims," said Vijayan, who also pointed the state government since 2018 is conducting a de-radicalisation programme and are bringing back those who have gone on the wrong path.