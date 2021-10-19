Kerala Rains: Shutters of Idukki Dam Opened After 3 Years

The Ernakulam district administration confirmed the opening of shutters 2 and 3 of Idamalayar dam by 50 centimetre each. Likewise, the opening of shutters 3 and 4 of the Pampa dam by 45 centimetre each was confirmed by the Pathanamthitta district administration.

Even though rains subsided in several parts of Kerala on Monday, after receiving heavy downpour last week, the decision to open shutters of these dams was taken as water levels there had reached close to the danger marks and more rains were expected from Wednesday. In view of the prevailing situation and expected worsening of weather conditions, the government on Monday also cancelled pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala for the Thula masam poojas.

It had also advised people living in low-lying areas and close to the rivers, whose dams have been opened or scheduled to be opened, to be vigilant and move to the relief camps set up across the state in the wake of the heavy rains, which have claimed 38 lives so far.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the number of rain-related deaths in Kerala from 12 October to 18 October is 38. During the same period, at least 90 houses have been destroyed in the rains while 702 houses have been partially damaged, SDMA has said.