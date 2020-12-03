Kerala on Red Alert; Cyclone Burevi Likely to Hit the Coast Today

The cyclonic storm is expected to cross Thiruvananthapuram by Friday, 4 December, and affect seven districts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, 2 December, said that the state is on a high alert in view of Cyclone Burevi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts for 3 December in view of Cyclone Burevi, reported ANI.



The cyclonic storm is expected to cross Thiruvananthapuram by Friday, 4 December, and affect seven districts. Apart from Thiruvananthapuram, the IMD has also issued a red alert to Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.

Amit Shah Speaks to CMs of Tamil Nadu & Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswam and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. “Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” said Shah in a tweet. He further stated that several teams of the NDRF have been deployed in both states.

Meanwhile, two teams each of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed at Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, and three teams each have been deployed at Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli and one team has been deployed at Madurai and Cuddalore, reported ANI.

State Minister RB Udayakumar on Wednesday visited coastal Rameswaram to review the situation and said that all fishermen have returned from sea and people residing in low lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps.

Navjot Singh Khosa, District Commissioner, Thiruvananthapuram informed that the state started taking appropriate measures from 29 November.

Cyclone Burevi Moves to Sri Lanka

The storm has moved to Sri Lanka first and was progressing with a speed of 12 kmph during the past few hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is likely to weaken by the time it crosses the Gulf of Mannar and turns back to hit Kerala and parts of Tamil Nadu, but will still be powerful, reported NDTV. The storm is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari during tonight and early morning on Friday with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph, as per IMD

PM Modi Speaks to Kerala CM

On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi informed that he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about the conditions prevailing due to cyclonic storm Burevi, and assured him all possible support from the Centre. This is the second cyclone that has been predicted to hit Tamil Nadu, last week’s being Cyclone Nivar, which battered the southern state. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra told NDTV that Burevi will not be as intense as Nivar. According to the IMD, the deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm Burevi at 5:30 pm on Tuesday.