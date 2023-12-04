Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 746 Prize Money Details 4 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Result Win Win W 746 on Monday, 4 December 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: keralalotteries.com)
Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 Result for Monday, 4 December 2024 will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.
Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000, and the winning amount varies among different winners. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.
Check out the prize money list of Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 for Monday, 4 December 2023 below.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 result on Monday, 4 December 2023 below.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 746 lottery/draw number next to the draw date –04/12/2023.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and Save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
