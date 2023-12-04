Kerala Lottery Result Today: Win Win W 746 Prize Money Details 4 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 746 Result for Monday, 4 December 2024 will be declared at 3 pm on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that a complete result PDF will be issued by the concerned officials after 4 pm on the aforementioned website. The result PDF will include all important details like prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Win Win W draw is held every week on Monday. The winners must be aware that the first prize is Rs 75,00,000, and the winning amount varies among different winners. Besides, daily lotteries, the Kerala State Lotteries are conducted on special occasions like Thiruvonam, Monsoon, Vishu, Christmas, Summer, and More.