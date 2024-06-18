Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 420 Prize Money on 18 June 2024

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 420 Result: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has declared Kerala Lottery Result today on Tuesday, 18 June 2024 for Sthree Sakthi SS 420. A complete result PDF will be released on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net after 4 PM. Participants can check all the important details from the result PDF including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more.

Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday. The first prize is Rs 75,00,000. The second prize is Rs 1,00,000. Participants must note down that the winning amount varies among all winners.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery initiative managed by the Kerala state government. It is the first of its kind in India and was founded in 1967 under the Kerala government's lottery department. The draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

To check the live result of Sthree Sakthi SS 420, you can click here.