Kerala Lottery Result on 8 February 2024: Prize Money for Karunya Plus KN 508

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 508 result for Thursday, 8 February 2024 is listed below along with prize money.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

The Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 508 prize money list for today is stated here for the readers.

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Result 8 February 2024: The Kerala State Lotteries Directorate has released the live result of the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 508 for Thursday, 8 February 2024, on keralalotteries.com. After 4 pm, a PDF with all the result details will be available. From the Kerala Lottery PDF, players can fetch lottery details such as winning numbers, common numbers, and prize money. Every Thursday, the Department of Kerala State Lotteries holds the Karunya Plus KN draw.

A prize money of Rs 80,00,000 will be awarded to the first Kerala Lottery winner today. The second place winner will receive Rs 10,000,000. Every winner receives a different prize money. The winning prize is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 508 Prize Money Details

Check out the prize money of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 508 for Thursday, 8 February 2024 below.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 508 result today on Thursday, 8 February 2024.

  • Visit the official website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the appeared home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for KARUNYA PLUS KN 508 against the draw date of 08/02/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will show up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

  • Submit the lottery ticket within 1 month to the concerned officials to claim the prize money.

