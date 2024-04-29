Kerala Lottery Result Today, Win Win W 767: Prize Money List for 29 April 2024

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 767 Result for 29 April 2024.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala Lottery Win Win W 767 Result for Monday, 29 April 2024 been declared, and is now available on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Participants must know that after 4 PM, a comprehensive result PDF will be released by the relevant authorities on the website. All pertinent information, including prize money, winner names, common numbers, and more, will be included in the result PDF.
The Win Win W draw takes place on Mondays each week. It is important for the winners to know that the first reward is Rs 75,00,000. Rs 5,00,000 is the second prize. Each winner receives a different winning amount. The winners have one month from the date the results are announced to present their lottery tickets to the concerned officials in order to receive the winning prize.
To check Win Win W 767 live results, click here.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Win Win W 767 on Monday, 29 April 2024.
First Prize: Rs 75,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 2,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 1,000
Seventh Prize: Rs 500
Eighth Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 767 result on Monday, 29 April 2024.
Visit the website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on 'Lottery Results' tab.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Win Win W 767 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 29/04/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer's screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)