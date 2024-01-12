Kerala Lottery Result, 12 January: Nirmal NR 363 Result Declared; Check Details

The Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 363 result on 12 January 2024, can be downloaded from the website.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 363 draw has been announced on the official website - keralalotteries.com on Friday, 12 January 2024. Participants of the lottery sambad today should remember that the result is declared after 3 pm on the website by the State Lottery Department of Kerala, which is a government body. The lottery draws are held at Gorkhi Bhavan at a fixed time. Participants should stay alert to know the latest updates about the draws.
The Kerala lottery result for Nirmal NR 363 on Friday, 12 January, will be released in a PDF format for those who will miss the live result announcement. You can download the lottery sambad result from the same official website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to check and download the lottery result on time to know the lucky winners for Friday.
The Nirmal NR results are declared every Friday by the State Lottery Department. You have to stay alert on the result date after buying the tickets to know the winners. Lucky winners can claim huge cash prizes from the lottery department.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Nirmal NR 363 prize list for Friday, 12 January 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here is the simple step-by-step process you should follow to download the Kerala lottery result today for Nirmal NR 363 on Friday, 12 January 2024, online:
Browse through the official website of the lottery department - keralalotteries.com.
Find the active link that states "Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 363 Result" and click on it.
The lottery sambad result for Friday will be displayed on your screen.
Go through the list of lucky winners and download the result from the site.
Save a copy of the lottery result on your device.
