Kerala Lottery Result Today: Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 Prize Money & More

Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 result has been declared. Check prize money here.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 Prize Money and Winners.

(Photo: The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Result Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95: Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumber BR-95 result has been declared for Wednesday, 24 January 2024, on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The first prize of Xmas New Year Bumber BR-95 will be a whooping amount of Rs 20 crore – the highest prize money ever for a Kerala Lottery.

Apart from the daily weekly stores, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes six bumper lotteries including Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Vishu Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Thiruonam Bumper, and the Pooja Bumper.

Let us check Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumber BR-95 prize money, winners, common numbers, and other details below.

Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95: Prize Money Details

Check out the Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 prize money details below.

  • First Prize: Rs 20 crore

  • First Prize: Rs 16 crore

  • Second Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 3,000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 2,000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 1,000

How To Check Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 Result Today

Follow the steps below to check the Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 result on 24 January 2024.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Christmas New Year Bumper BR-95 against the draw date of 24/01/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

