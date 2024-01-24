Kerala Lottery Result Today: Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95 Prize Money & More

Kerala Lottery Result Christmas New Year Bumper BR 95: Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumber BR-95 result has been declared for Wednesday, 24 January 2024, on the official website, statelottery.kerala.gov.in. The first prize of Xmas New Year Bumber BR-95 will be a whooping amount of Rs 20 crore – the highest prize money ever for a Kerala Lottery.

Apart from the daily weekly stores, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes six bumper lotteries including Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Vishu Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Thiruonam Bumper, and the Pooja Bumper.

Let us check Kerala Lottery Christmas New Year Bumber BR-95 prize money, winners, common numbers, and other details below.