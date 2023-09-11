Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result, 11 September: Win Win W 735 Today Declared; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Result, 11 September: Win Win W 735 Today Declared; Check Details

Kerala Lottery Today: Download Win Win W 735 result PDF from keralalotteries.com on 11 September 2023.
Raajwrita Dutta
India
Updated:

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 735 result PDF can be downloaded on Monday, 11 September 2023.

(Photo: iStock)

The Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 735 draw is officially declared today, Monday, 11 September 2023. Participants who bought the tickets and are waiting to check the list of lucky winners should note that the result is out at 3 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. They can go through the live result announcement carefully and verify each lottery ticket number on the screen with the number on their ticket. Participants should be careful today.

Participants must go through the Kerala lottery result for Win Win W 735 on Monday, 11 September, on time if they want to win the prize money. They can also download the lottery sambad result after 4 pm from the site - keralalotteries.com. It is important to note that only a few lucky participants can win the money.

The Kerala lottery draws are conducted daily and anybody can participate in them. You have to buy the tickets beforehand and keep a close eye on the official website of the department to check the results.

The lottery draw results are released in PDF form for those who miss the live result announcement or want to save a copy. You must check each number on the result carefully. Winners are requested to submit their lottery tickets to the department on time to claim the money.

Kerala Lottery Win Win W 735: Prize List

The Kerala lottery Win Win W 735 prize money list for Monday, 11 September 2023, is mentioned below for the readers:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 5,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

Kerala Lottery Sambad: How to Download Win Win W 735 PDF

Read the simple steps you should follow if you want to download the Kerala lottery sambad PDF for Win Win W 735 draw on Monday, 11 September:

  • Browse through the official site of the State Lottery Department and go to the result section.

  • Click on the active link that says "Kerala Lottery Win Win W 735 Result" on the homepage.

  • The result PDF will be displayed on your mobile or laptop.

  • Verify each number below the prize money with the number on your lottery ticket.

  • Download the lottery sambad result for the future.

Published: 11 Sep 2023,02:45 PM IST

