Kerala Lottery Result for 23 March: Karunya KR 646 Winners Out; Prize List Here

The State Lottery Department of Kerala has declared the Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 646 draw today, Saturday, 23 March 2024, on the official website. Participants of the lottery sambad can check and download the lottery result from keralalotteries.com. People who were waiting to know the lucky winners for today are requested to check the live result carefully. The live result link is activated after 3 pm on the site for all interested people. You can check without entering any details.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 646 draw on Saturday, 23 March, can be downloaded in a PDF form after the link is activated by the State Lottery Department. The lottery sambad PDF link is released after 4 pm on the same website - keralalotteries.com. All the dates and timings are stated online for interested people.