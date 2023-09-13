Kerala Lottery Result: Fifty Fifty FF 65 Result Out on 13 September; Prize Here

The Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 65 draw is declared today, Wednesday, 13 September, for all interested and concerned people. The ones who bought the lottery tickets for today are requested to check the live result announcement only on the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com. You must check the lottery ticket numbers carefully to see who are the lucky winners for Wednesday. Participants should go through the latest announcements online.

One can also download the Kerala lottery result for Fifty Fifty FF 65 PDF on Wednesday, 13 September 2023, after 4 pm. You have to visit -keralalotteries.com and click on the active PDF link today. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the lottery sambad PDF for all those people who want to save them. One should download the result.