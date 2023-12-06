Kerala Lottery Result Today: Fifty Fifty FF 75 Prize Money on 6 December 2023

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 75 live result on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 will be declared at 2:55 pm on the official website, keralalotteryresult.net. The prize money, winners, common numbers, and other winning details will be issued after 4 pm through a result PDF. Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF draw is held every week on Wednesday.

The winners of Fifty Fifty FF 75 draw must note down that the first prize is Rs 1 crore, and the prize money varies among different winners. The winning amount is is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

