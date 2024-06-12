Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today, Fifty Fifty FF 98: Prize Money List on 12 June 2024

Kerala Lottery Result Today, Fifty Fifty FF 98: Prize Money List on 12 June 2024

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 98 result has been declared on 12 June 2024. Check winning numbers and prize money
Shivangani Singh
Published:

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 98 Result on 12 June 2024.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 98 Result: The Department of Kerala State Lotteries has officially declared Kerala Lottery Result Today on Wednesday, 12 June 2024 for Fifty Fifty FF 98. Participants can check the winning numbers, winner names, prize money, and other details on the official website at keralalotteryresult.net. A complete result PDF will be uploaded by the concerned officials on the website after 4 pm.

The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 98 Prize Money

Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 98 on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 100

All the winners of Kerala Lottery must know that if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5,000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 30 days. They also have to show their valid ID proof to the officials. Also, the winning numbers must be verified from the lottery results mentioned in the Kerala Government Gazette.

How To Check Kerala Lottery Result Today?

Follow below steps to check Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 98 result today on Wednesday, 12 June 2024.

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 98 against the draw date of 12/06/2024.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the lottery PDF result copy for future reference.

