Kerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 562 Result at 3 pm; Check Latest Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Check Karunya KR 562 winning numbers on keralalotteries.com on Saturday, 13 August.
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 562 prize money list for today, 13 August 2022 is here.

The Kerala Lottery today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022 for Karunya KR 562 Result will be declared at 3 pm. Participants of the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 562 draw should keep a close eye on the official website of the State Lottery Department - keralalotteries.com. They must check and download the lottery result on time. The live lottery results will be declared at 3 pm and the participants can download the result PDF after 4 pm from the site.

The Kerala Lottery today, Karunya KR 562 Result on Saturday, 13 August 2022 will reveal the winners of the draw. One must check keralalotteries.com for all the latest details from the State Lottery Department. They should go through the Karunya KR 562 Kerala Lottery Result carefully to know the winners for Saturday. Participants must be alert to know the winners.

Before participating in the Kerala Lotteries, people should go through all the rules on the website of the State Lottery Department. As per the rules, the lottery winners have to submit their tickets within thirty days of the result declaration to claim the prize money.

There are some other rules that the winners have to follow to claim the prize money. All the details are available on the website - keralalotteries.com for interested people.

Kerala Lottery: Karunya KR 562 Prize Money List

Here is the Kerala Lottery Karunya KR 562 prize money today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022 that everyone must take note of:

First Prize: Rs 80 lakhs

Second Prize: Rs 5 lakhs

Third Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Fourth Prize: Rs 5 thousand

Fifth Prize: Rs 2 thousand

Sixth Prize: Rs 1 thousand

Seventh Prize: Rs 5 hundred

These are all the prize money details for Saturday that the participants should know. They must check the result properly to see if they have won any prize amount.

Kerala Lottery Result: Steps To Check Karunya KR 562 Result Today

Participants must follow the below-mentioned steps to check the Kerala Lottery Result, Karunya KR 562 today, on Saturday, 13 August 2022:

  • Visit keralalotteries.com.

  • Tap on Karunya KR 562 lottery draw result link on the homepage.

  • Check the winning numbers on the result.

  • Download the result PDF for Saturday from the website.

  • Go through the details on the result carefully to see if you have won.

