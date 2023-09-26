Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS 382 Today: Prize List For 26 September

Kerala lottery results for Sthree Sakthi SS are released on Tuesday thus the Sthree Sakthi SS 382 for 26 September 2023 will be released on the official website. The result is released in PDF format with details like the prize money, winner names, and other winning details that are uploaded by the Kerala State Lotteries Department at keralalotteries.com, after 4 PM.

The Kerala lottery results are announced every day around 3 PM while the results are made available in detail after 4 PM. The Sthree Sakthi SS draw is held every week on Tuesday.

All winners of the Sthree Sakthi SS 382 lottery draw can claim their winnings within 30 days of the results being declared. They can claim the lottery prize by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the Kerala State Lottery Department officials.

The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.