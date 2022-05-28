Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR-551 To Be Out at 3 pm, First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya KR-551
The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the Lucky Kerala Lottery Result for the Weekly Lottery contest at 3 pm daily. The live results are out at 3 pm while the full results are out by 4 pm.
The Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR-551 will be out today, 28 May 2022, Saturday.
Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program that is run by the state Government of Kerala. It was established in the year 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala. It is the first lottery system of its kind in the country which was followed by the other states and became famous instantly throughout India.
Few random lottery tickets are picked up on the basis of a lucky draw and the prize amount depends on the ticket’s position.
Participants of the Kerala Lottery System must look the list of the Kerala Karunya KR-551 lottery prize money before checking the result:
First Prize- Rs 80 Lakh
Consolation Prize- Rs 8,000
Second Prize- Rs 5 Lakh
Third Prize- Rs 1 Lakh
Fourth prize- Rs 5,000
Fifth prize- Rs 2000
Sixth Prize- Rs. 1000
Seventh Prize- Rs 500
Eighth Prize- Rs 100
Visit the official website at keralalotteries.com
Click on the option 'Lottery Result'
Look out for the Lottery draw number today
Click on 'View'
Download the result PDF from the website displayed on the screen
After checking the result, the winners will know about the next steps through the official website. Participants should read all the instructions carefully before claiming the prize money.
