Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya KR-551 To Be Out at 3 pm, First Prize Rs 80 Lakh

The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the Lucky Kerala Lottery Result for the Weekly Lottery contest at 3 pm daily. The live results are out at 3 pm while the full results are out by 4 pm.

The Kerala Lottery results for Karunya KR-551 will be out today, 28 May 2022, Saturday.

Kerala State Lotteries is a lottery program that is run by the state Government of Kerala. It was established in the year 1967 under the lottery department of the Government of Kerala. It is the first lottery system of its kind in the country which was followed by the other states and became famous instantly throughout India.

Few random lottery tickets are picked up on the basis of a lucky draw and the prize amount depends on the ticket’s position.