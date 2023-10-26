Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26 October 2023: How To Win Freebies Today

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26 October 2023: How To Win Freebies Today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes. Check out the list for Thursday, 26 October 2023.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Check the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 25 October 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 26 October 2023 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fir MAX is played by millions of users.

Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

The developer of the Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list. Also, each code has a validity of 12 to 18 hours, after which they can not be redeemed to earn free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 26 October 2023

  • FFCMCPSGC9XZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7

  • FFICJGW9NKYT

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG

  • FFCO8BS5JW2D

  • MCPTFNXZF4TA

  • 8F3QZKNTLWBZ

  • FF10GCGXRNHY

Steps To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

