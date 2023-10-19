Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 492 Today; Prize Money For 19 October

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 492 Result Today on Thursday, 19 October 2023.
(Photo: The Quint)
Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 492: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN every Thursday and the result for the Karunya Plus KN 492 will also be released today, 19 October 2023, on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
The complete Kerala lottery result PDF with details like prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.
The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 492 must claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 492 on 19 October 2023.
1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
4th Prize: Rs 5,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
Visit the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Karunya Plus KN 492 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 19/10/2023.
Click on the view option and a PDF result file will be displayed on your screen.
You can verify all the information like the lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)