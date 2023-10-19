Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 492 Today; Prize Money For 19 October

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 492 Today; Prize Money For 19 October

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 492 result is out now. Details here.
Shivangani Singh
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 492 Result Today on Thursday, 19 October 2023.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery&nbsp;Karunya Plus KN 492 Result Today on Thursday, 19 October 2023.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Lottery Result Karunya Plus KN 492: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries declares the result of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN every Thursday and the result for the Karunya Plus KN 492 will also be released today, 19 October 2023, on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

The complete Kerala lottery result PDF with details like prize money, winner names, and other winning details will be released after 4 PM. The Karunya Plus KN draw is held by the Kerala Lottery Department every week on Thursday.

The winners of the Karunya Plus KN 492 must claim their winnings by submitting their winning lottery tickets to the concerned authorities. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire Max Codes On 19 October 2023: Claim Codes To Win Rewards Today

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 492: Prize Money List For 19 October 2023

Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 492 on 19 October 2023.

1st Prize: Rs 80,00,000

2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000

3rd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

4th Prize: Rs 5,000

5th Prize: Rs 1,000

6th Prize: Rs 500

7th Prize: Rs 100

Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

How To Download Kerala Lottery Result For Karunya Plus KN 492?

  • Visit the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in.

  • On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.

  • A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Select the Karunya Plus KN 492 lottery/draw number next to the draw date of 19/10/2023.

  • Click on the view option and a PDF result file will be displayed on your screen.

  • You can verify all the information like the lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.

  • Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future use.

Also ReadWordle 852 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 19 October 2023

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT