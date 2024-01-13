Kerala Lottery Result, 13 January: Karunya KR 636 Winners Declared; Details Here

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 draw has been declared on Saturday, 13 January 2024, on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants of the lottery draw on Saturday who were patiently waiting to check the list of lucky winners can check the live result announcement on the website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala released the live result after 3 pm on Saturday. You must stay cautious while going through the list of winners for Saturday and claim the prize on time.

The Kerala lottery result for Karunya KR 636 will also be released in a PDF form on Saturday, 13 January, for those who want to download a copy. To know all the latest details and the rules of the draw, you must browse through the website – keralalotteries.com. One should stay alert while checking the result.