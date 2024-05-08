Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 94: Check Prize Money for 8 May 2024

Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 94 on Wednesday, 8May 2024.
Kerala Lottery Result Fifty Fifty FF 94: The State Lottery Department of Kerala has officially declared the Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 94 draw today, Wednesday, 8 May 2024. You can check the live result announcement on the official website - keralalotteries.com now. Interested people must note that the live result link is activated after 3 pm by the department. The lucky winners are mentioned in the result. You should check the lottery ticket numbers carefully if you have participated in the game.
The Kerala lottery result today for Fifty Fifty FF 94 draw will also be released in a PDF form for those who cannot follow the live result announcement. The Fifty Fifty lottery sambad PDF link on Wednesday, 8 May, will be activated after 4 pm on the website - keralalotteries.com. One should download a copy of the result PDF.
The first winner of Wednesday's Kerala lottery will get a bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. Rs 10 lakh will be rewarded to the second winner, and Rs 5,000 to the third winner. The prize money is subject to a 30 percent lottery tax deduction and a 10 percent agent lottery commission.
Here is the prize money list for Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 94 on Wednesday, 8 May 2024.
1st Prize: Rs 1,00,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 10,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 100
All the winners of Kerala Lottery must know that if the prize money is less than Rs 5,000, they can get it from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, if the prize money is above Rs 5,000, winners have to submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities within a period of 30 days. They also have to show their valid ID proof to the officials.
Follow below steps to check the Kerala Lottery Fifty Fifty FF 94 Result today on Wednesday, 8 May 2024
Visit the Kerala lottery website: keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw no. for Fifty Fifty FF 94 against the draw date of 8/05/2024.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, the winning amount, and other important details.
Download the lottery PDF result copy for future reference.
