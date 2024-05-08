Wordle 1054 Answer: Hints and Clues To Guess Word of the Day on 8 May 2024

Wordle 1054 Level: Wordle has been updated to a new challenging level on 8 May 2024. In order to continue their winning streak, players must complete this level in 6 attempts. The Wordle solution for Wednesday can be a little challenging but with the help of our online hints and clues, you won't only guess the answer but also earn a daily score.

Players are required to know the rules before beginning to play this game. Wordle is the ideal game for you, if you enjoy solving challenging puzzles. Josh Wardle, the game's inventor, was paid seven figures by The New York Times in 2022 to get the rights of the game.