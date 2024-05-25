Kerala Lottery Result, 25 May 2024: Karunya KR 655 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Result, 25 May 2024: The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially released the result of Karunya KR 655 draw on Saturday, 25 May 2024. The winning numbers will be declared at 3 pm on the official website at keralalotteries.com. In addition, a complete result PDF of Karunya KR 655 will be available on the website after 4 pm. From the PDF, participants can check all the important details about the lottery, including winning numbers, winning agent names, prize money, guessing numbers, lucky numbers, and more.

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR is held weekly on Saturday. The first winner will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 80 lakh. Rs 5,00,000 will be given to the second winner. The prize money is different for all winners and varies from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 500. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 8,000. All the winners of Kerala Lottery must note down that a 10 percent agent lottery commission and a 30 percent lottery tax deduction is applicable to the prize money.