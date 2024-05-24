Kerala Lottery Result, 24 May 2024: Nirmal NR 381 Prize Money & Winning Numbers

Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 381 Result on 24 May 2024.
Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 381 Result: The Kerala Lottery Department has declared the result for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 381 on Friday, 24 May 2024 on the official website at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. A complete result PDF will be available after 4 pm, allowing participants to fetch important details like winning numbers, agent names, prize money, common numbers, guessing numbers, and more. The Nirmal NR draw is held by the concerned officials every week on Friday.
The first winner of Nirmal NR draw today will be rewarded with an amount of Rs 70,000,000. The prize money for the second place winner is Rs 10,000,000. The amount of prize money awarded to each winner varies. Participants should be aware that there is a 30 percent lottery tax applicable to the overall prize money.
Here is the list of prize money for Kerala Lottery Nirmal NR 381 on Friday, 24 May 2024.
First Prize: Rs 70,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5,000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1,000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Consolation Prize: Rs 8,000
First Prize: NV 533367
Second Prize: NP 360814
Third Prize: NN 499270, NO 205049, NP 714590, NP 714590, NP 714590, NP 714590, NR 571175, NS 545564, NT 621705, NU 770734, NV 832402, NW 542502, NX 268767, NY 649862, NZ 700797
Fourth Prize: 6857 8003 2232 7282 9168 0109 1305 9065 9806 6197 0546 6329 9723 1930 5154 8631 8180 9121
Fifth Prize: 5516 8860 1701 4688 5824 3839 4655 7179 0800 0687 7438 5097 5246 7224 2388 4090 0515 2500 1697 2593 3304 1321 6243 8114 5464 8296 5526 4475 5904 5081 1974 6126 7106 2364 1755 7634
Sixth Prize: 0008 0482 0593 0643 0655 0697 0714 1247 1362 1382 1508 1624 1709 1827 1832 1870 1936 2113 2415 2943 3169 3435 3559 3612 3726 3837 3925 3931 3944 4036 4163 4320 4417 4442 4557 4651 5020 5161 5254 5398 5494 5527 5554 5906 6231 6275 6281 6396 6497 6536 6905 6956 7067 7079 7090 7171 7254 7459 7504 7638 7680 7683 7897 8047 8106 8360 8490 8760 8890 8978 9127 9311 9313 9329 9357 9388 9644 9769 9919
Seventh Prize: 6567 6938 1738 6244 5835 0711 8191 0308 0619 9807 4698 0935 8497 6426 9546 2463 8089 4818 3079 1128 7022 1261 9693 7229 8787 7426 3802 2169 3341 7378 1099 7118 7131 6230 6916 6105 8376 2248 1125 5126 3024 2783 4926 8524 9379 7053 1839 8987 1842 2238 2136 8439 4099
Consolation Prize: NN 533367, NO 533367, NP 533367, NR 533367, NS 533367, NT 533367, NU 533367, NW 533367, NX 533367, NY 533367, NZ 533367
Visit the official website: statelottery.kerala.gov.in.
On the home page, click on the 'Lottery Results'.
A list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Select the Nirmal NR 381 lottery/draw number next to the draw date 24/05/2024.
Press the view button.
A PDF result file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Verify all the information, including the winning lottery numbers, prize amount, and other important information.
Download and save a copy of the PDF result file for future reference.
