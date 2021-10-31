Over 2,000 School Teachers Yet to Take COVID Vaccine in Kerala

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on Thursday, 21 October. (Image used for representational purposes only.)
(Photo: PTI)
Out of the 1.6 lakh school teachers and 20,000 non-teaching staff in Kerala, more than 2,000 teachers have not taken the coronavirus vaccine, yet. According to Education Minister V Sivankutty, many of these teachers have cited their religious faith as the reason for not taking the jab.
About 2,282 teachers in the state are still unvaccinated. They will not be allowed to hold physical lessons in schools.
Sivankutty further said that the government would not issue any order but wanted all teachers to take the vaccine for the sake of the students. He stated that it was better if these teachers took online classes and kept away from school premises.
In Kerala, complete vaccination is mandatory for teachers and non-teaching staff to go to the school premises. State officials hope that this method will prevent further coronavirus outbreaks.