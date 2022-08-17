'Think About Our Safety, Our Lives': Pained Neighbour of Killed Kashmiri Pandit

"Think about our security, our lives, our safety," said Anil Kumar, a pained Kashmiri Pandit whose brother, Sonu Kumar, was shot at and grievously injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on 9 April this year.

Anil spoke to The Quint from the home of Sunil Kumar, another Kashmiri Pandit from Shopian who was shot dead by militants on Tuesday, 16 August. Anil was his neighbour.

Kumar went on to allege that after the attack on his brother, he approached several officers, including the divisional commissioner, and urged them to provide them security, however, divisional commissioner responded by saying, 'live in your village and die there, nothing lies in my hands and I can't do anything for you.'”