Kashmiri Man in Saudi Jail Since 2020: What’s Behind the Arrest of Javaid Mir?

Soliha Zehra, nearly three years old, has never seen her father, Javaid Ahmad Mir. He is languishing in a jail in Saudi Arabia.

Hailing from the Chattergam hamlet of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Mir, 35, worked as a supervisor at a Chinese food chain in Saudi Arabia’s eastern city of Dammam. According to his family, who are Shia Muslims by faith, Mir was arrested by the Saudi police on 18 March 2020 after he shared his WhatsApp number over Facebook with a user in Iran.

Mir’s elder brother, Sajad Hussain, spoke to this reporter at his two-storey house in Chattergam. He says the distraught family has been running from pillar to post to secure the release of Mir but to no avail.