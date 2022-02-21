Karnataka's Shivamogga Tense After Bajrang Dal Worker Killed; Sec 144 Imposed

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member named Harsha was allegedly murdered late on Sunday, 20 February, in Karnataka’s Shivamogga following which security was tightened in the city.

Deputy Commissioner of the Shivamogga district Dr Selvamani R, said, “The overall situation is peaceful. Local police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) are deployed to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been declared in the area. Further probe into the incident is underway,” news agency ANI reported.

Home minister Araga Jnanendra has said that schools and colleges in the city limits will remain shut for two days as a precautionary measure.