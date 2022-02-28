Karnataka: Schools & Colleges Reopen a Week After Bajrang Dal Activist's Death

Schools and colleges in the Shivamogga district of Karnataka reopened on Monday, 28 February, a week after being shut amid the tensions following the death of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha.
(Photo: IANS)
The police have so far nabbed six people in connection with the murder of the activist. "Out of the six persons, four were directly involved in the assault, and two were involved in the conspiracy and support for the murder," SP Laxmi Prasad had said.
Harsha was a part of the protests calling for a ban on hijab held on 7 February outside a college in Shivamogga. The cause of his murder, however, has not been ascertained yet.
The sister of the deceased activist, Ashwini, had said that Harsha "was called Harsha Hindu," and "would do a lot of social work."
She had appealed to the "brothers of different religions and castes to be careful and not meet tragic ends, as their parents could face a lot of problems."
The Muslim residents of the Shivamogga district had fled the locality just days after Harsha's killing, fearing retaliatory violence.
The residents had told The Quint that the Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's support to the Bajrang Dal protestors following the murder had heightened the tensions in the area.
