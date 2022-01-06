Gurugram: Former MP, Who Had Approached SC Over Namaz row, Now Booked

Gurgaon Police on Tuesday, 4 January, booked former Rajya Sabha MP Mohammad Adeeb, under Section 153 (provocation for rioting) of the IPC at Gurgaon sector 40 police station.

The former MP had moved the top court against namaz disruptions in Gurugram. He had also sought contempt action against Haryana officials for failing to comply with orders passed by the SC regarding measures to be taken to curb communal sentiments.

However, Hindu activists-Dinesh Bharti, Himmat and Vikky Kumar approached the police accusing him of 'disrupting communal harmony' and trying to grab land to incite riots.