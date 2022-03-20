All 3 'Hijab Case' Judges To Get Y-Security Post Alleged Threat to CJ's Life

A police case was filed on Saturday, 19 March, against an unknown person(s) for a purported "open threat of murder" issued to Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.

This, reportedly, comes close on the heels of a verdict pronounced by a bench led by him, upholding the Karnataka government order banning the hijab in educational institutions across the state.

According to The Indian Express, a complaint in this regard was filed by advocate Umapathi S with the registrar general of the Karnataka High Court. The complaint was based on a WhatsApp video, wherein a person could be seen publicly threatening Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai was quoted by ANI as saying that he had decided to give 'Y' category security to all the three judges who had given the hijab verdict.