Karnataka HC Upholds Hijab Ban, CM Bommai Says 'Education Most Important'

After a months of upheaval, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges.

Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges, the court said that hijab is not part of Essential Religious Practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form an essential religious practice in Islam. Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to," the bench said.

Soon after the verdict, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh said that shortfalls of Karnataka Education Act will be set right to standardise uniforms soon.