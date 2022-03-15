Karnataka HC Upholds Hijab Ban, CM Bommai Says 'Education Most Important'

On 25 February, the high court had reserved its verdict in the batch of petitions filed by Muslim girls seeking protection of their right to wear hijabs in classrooms, after the matter was heard over nearly two weeks. Image for representative purposes.
After a months of upheaval, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, upheld the ban on Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges.
Dismissing the writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear hijab in colleges, the court said that hijab is not part of Essential Religious Practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.
"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form an essential religious practice in Islam. Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to," the bench said.
Soon after the verdict, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh said that shortfalls of Karnataka Education Act will be set right to standardise uniforms soon.
The high court held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it did on 5 February stating that students would have to wear prescribed uniforms
The court said that no case made out for the invalidation of the order by the petitioners
The court also dismissed demands for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities which had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms
Karnataka Attorney General Prabuling Navadki said that institutional discipline has prevailed over individual choice
All types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places are prohibited in Bengaluru for one week from 15 March to 21 March
Schools and colleges being closed across several districts.
Section 144 has been imposed in Bengaluru, Udupi, Belgavi, Davanagere, Hassan, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa requested people to honour the court's decision on the hijab row.
Welcoming the verdict, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya called it an "important step towards strengthening the educational opportunities and rights of girl students."
Speaking to ANI, he said that "a section of society was trying to deprive Muslim girls of embracing education and modernity."
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says he "disagrees" with the Karnataka High Court verdict.
Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said that he is happy that the government's stand has been upheld by the Karnataka High Court.
"I request to the girls who went to the court should follow the judgment, education is more important than any other things," he said.
Taking to Twitter, Karnataka health minister Dr Sudhakar K said: "Hijab is not an essential practice of Islam and can't be allowed in schools and colleges, rules Karnataka High Court. I welcome the judgment as it upholds the sanctity of uniforms and brings the focus in schools and colleges back on education."
Reacting to the verdict, MS Majid, CFI National President said: "Karnataka HC denied the constitutional rights of the citizens. We will never accept the verdict that stands against the Constitution and will continue the fight against the attempts to suppress individual rights. We appeal to the secular-minded to join this constitutional fight."
Taking to Twitter, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah said: "Very disappointed by the verdict of the Karnataka High Court. Regardless of what you may think about the hijab it’s not about an item of clothing, it’s about the right of a woman to choose how she wants to dress. That the court didn’t uphold this basic right is a travesty (sic)."
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai asked all to maintain “peace and order” and allow students to attend classes.
"Education is more important than anything else," he said, while referring to the High Court order that upheld ban on hijab in educational institutions.
Speaking to ANI, Karnataka Attorney General Prabuling Navadki said that institutional discipline has prevailed over individual choice.
Calling the judgment a "paradigm shift in the interpretation of Article 25 of the Constitution, Navadki said that it restates the position of law as held by the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala case by saying that "what is essentially religious is not sufficient but what is required to be shown is essential to religion."
Based on the Karnataka High Court judgment that upheld ban on hijab in educational institutions, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh said that shortfalls of Karnataka Education Act will be set right to standardise uniforms.
Police has been deployed in Kalaburagi in the wake of Karnataka High Court judgment on hijab row.
Students of a PU college in Ramanagara dispersed after Karnataka High Court ruled in favour of ban on hijab. Police has been deployed around most educational institutions in several districts in Karnataka.
Speaking to ANI, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed the order and appealed to maintain peace.
"The basic work of students is to study. So leaving all this aside they should study and be united," he said.
The high court also held that the Karnataka government had the power to pass the order it did on 5 February stating that students would have to wear uniforms and that there was no case made out for its invalidation. There were no grounds for disciplinary inquiries against school authorities which had denied entry to Muslim girls for failing to wear uniforms either.
After a months of political upheaval and hearings on the matter, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, 15 March, pronounced its judgment in the controversy surrounding Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges and upheld the ban.
The court said that hijab is not part of Essential Religious Practice and that no compelling case was made out for invalidating the government order.
The court also said that prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction on fundamental rights.
"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form an essential religious practice in Islam. Prescription of uniform is a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to," the bench said.
The Karnataka High Court bench has assembled to pronounce its judgment in the controversy surrounding Muslim girls wearing a hijab with the uniform in schools and colleges.
The bench consists of of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi.
Ahead of the verdict, security has been tightened outside the residence of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi.
Ahead of the judgment, an order issued by the Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, Kamal Pant put a week-long ban on all types of gatherings, agitations, protests, or celebrations in public places in Bengaluru from 15 March to 21 March.
The order reportedly read,
The key arguments made by the petitioners’ lawyers pertain to essential religious practice, freedom of conscience and hostile discrimination.
Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat contended, "The State is an outside authority, it cannot say that wearing a headscarf is essential practice or not. It has to be seen from the viewpoint of a believer."
