K’taka Govt Allows Shops and Other Businesses to Remain Open 24x7

The Karnataka state government on Saturday, 2 January, said that shops and commercial establishments where ten or more people are employed can now operate on 24x7 basis, as reported by NDTV.

This move by the government is aimed at generating employment opportunities and giving a boost to economic growth.

As per the NDTV report, the government order said, "All employers shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and forty-eight hours in any week’’.