SC Rejects Plea for Protection of Republic Employees From Police

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 December rejected a plea by Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami for CBI inquiry against senior Maharashtra police officials, and seeking protection for all employees of the Republic TV from coercive action by the state police.
The Bench comprising JusticesDY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee remarked that the petition was “ambitious in nature”.
The plea submitted by Arnab Goswami and his company, ARG Outlier Media Private Limited, requested a CBI investigation against the Maharashtra DGP and the Mumbai Police Commissioner, to quash all FIRs, and to direct Maharashtra Police not to arrest anyone associated with the company, including stakeholders, etc, reported The Hindu.
Arnab Goswami’s senior counsel Advocate Milind Sathe withdrew the plea after the apex court granted liberty to Goswami and Republic TV to move the high court or any other competent court, reported Bar and Bench.
Earlier in November, Supreme Court granted bail to Goswami in an abetment to suicide case concerning the deaths of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik.
(With inputs from Bar and Bench, The Hindu)
Published: 07 Dec 2020,03:28 PM IST