Karnataka CM Holds Meeting on COVID After 2 Test Positive With Omicron Variant

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
(Photo: PTI)
In the wake of two Omicron cases detected yesterday, Karnataka Chief Minster Basavaraj Bommai chaired a meeting to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state on Friday, 3 December.
Two fully vaccinated males aged 46 and 66 years had tested positive for the Omicron variant in Karnataka on Thursday.
The 46-year-old had no travel history and is a health professional. The patient had 13 primary contacts and 250 secondary contacts, out of which, five have tested COVID-19 positive.
Meanwhile, the 66-year-old had tested positive on 20 November. His primary and secondary contacts were 24 and 240, respectively. None of these contacts tested positive.
However, the Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary said that all Omicron-related cases are found to have mild symptoms so far.
On Thursday, Bommai expressed caution and said, "I've discussed this with Union Health Min. He said he'll give further details. Our duty is now to track and trace such strains and their contacts wherever it's found. We're already tracking & tracing international travellers."
Omicron variant has been dubbed 'variant of concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO).
