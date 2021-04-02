K’taka Ola, Uber Fares Hiked Drastically: Here Are the New Rates

The Karnataka government on Thursday, 1 April, increased the minimum fares for all app-hailed cab services like Uber and Ola running in Bengaluru and rest of the state. With this modification, the minimum fare for a cab ride will now be Rs 75.
The price caps have been put in place based on the cost of the vehicles which often corresponds to the types of the vehicle – hatchback, sedan and SUV. The aggregators have also priced their services based on these three variants.
The decision from the government comes after protests were held on Wednesday prompted by the death of one 34-year-old airport cab driver.
Prathap Kumar K succumbed to his injuries after he had immolated himself at the airport premises on Tuesday, in protest of the financial distress indirectly due to low prices of Ola and Uber.
In February, fares of non-app hailed cab fares were also revised. With that, for non-air conditioned taxis, the rate for the first four kilometres will be fixed at Rs 75, after which passengers will be charged Rs 18 per kilometre. For air conditioned taxis, the rate for the first four kilometres will be Rs 100, and Rs 24 for each subsequent kilometre.
