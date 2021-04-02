K’taka Ola, Uber Fares Hiked Drastically: Here Are the New Rates

The Karnataka government on Thursday, 1 April, increased the minimum fares for all app-hailed cab services like Uber and Ola running in Bengaluru and rest of the state. With this modification, the minimum fare for a cab ride will now be Rs 75.

The price caps have been put in place based on the cost of the vehicles which often corresponds to the types of the vehicle – hatchback, sedan and SUV. The aggregators have also priced their services based on these three variants.