Kanpur Youth Picked Up By Police for Theft Dies, Kin Allege Police Torture

Days after the custodial death of 21-year-old Altaf Miyan in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, the Kanpur Police has been accused of torturing a youth in police custody, resulting in his eventual death on Monday, 15 November.
(Image: The Quint/Arnica Kala)
Jitendra, alias Kallu, son of Tej Narayan, had been taken for interrogation by the police on 13 November, in connection with a theft case.
On Monday night, Panki Police Station outpost in-charge had asked Jitendra's relatives to take him home, saying that he had a stomach ache.
The kin of the deceased have alleged that Jitendra's condition had been deteriorating continuously after he returned home. He had also suffered internal injuries due to the beating by the police, Jitendra's siblings alleged.
He was subsequently admitted to Kanpur's Hallett Hospital in a critical condition, and passed away late on Monday night.
Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has now been sent for a post-mortem by the police.
Deputy Commissioner of Police West BGTS Moorthy told the media, "The case of death of a youth has come to light. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Along with this, the whole matter is being investigated. The allegations made by the family members will be investigated."
The incident comes a week after a young man, accused of running away with a girl, had died under contentious circumstances while in police custody in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.
(With inputs from Kanpur journalist Sumit Sharma.)
