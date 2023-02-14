Officials Fled: Kin of Mother-Daughter Duo Charred to Death in Kanpur Demolition

"The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), the Lekhpal and others set the house on fire. We were inside. My father and I somehow managed to come out. My mother and sister were charred to death. After the fire, the officials fled from the scene," an inconsolable Shivam Dixit said.

In an anti-encroachment drive gone awry in Madauli village in Uttar Predesh's Kanpur, Shivam's mother Pramila Dixit (44) and sister Neha Dixit (21) were charred to death in the afternoon of Monday, 13 February, after being "trapped" in a thatched hut.

Pramila's husband Krishan Gopal Dixit also sustained burn injuries in the incident, but his condition is said to be stable.

The incident took place in the Rura police station limits.