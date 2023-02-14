Mother-Daughter Duo Die in Fire Amid Anti-Encroachment Drive in UP's Kanpur

An anti-encroachment drive on government land at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur turned fatal, claiming the lives of two women in a fire on Monday, 13 February.

The incident took place in Maitha village of Kanpur where a mother-daughter duo died, they've been identified as Pramila Dixit (45) and Neha (20).

How did the blaze start? While the exact cause of the fire is yet unknown, the family of the deceased claimed that the authorities set fire to their hut while the women were still inside.