Kalpana Chawla Death Anniversary 2024: 10 Interesting Facts You Must Know

Kalpana Chawla
(Photo Courtesy: NASA/Altered by The Quint)
Kalpana Chawla was born on 17 March 1962, in Karnal, Haryana. She was an Indian-American astronaut who made history as the first Indian-origin woman to go to space. She was a true trailblazer, breaking barriers and inspiring countless individuals to follow their dreams.
Kalpana Chawla's passion for aviation and space began at a young age. Growing up, she would visit local flying clubs with her father, capturing her imagination and fueling her desire to explore the skies.
After completing her undergraduate degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh in 1982, she moved to the United States to pursue her Master's degree. Let's know more about the first India-born woman to go to space.
In 1988, Chawla joined NASA's Ames Research Center, where she worked on various projects related to space exploration. Her dedication and expertise led to her selection as an astronaut candidate in December 1994.
Chawla's first journey into space came in 1997 aboard the Space Shuttle Columbia.
During this historic mission, she served as a mission specialist and primary robotic arm operator.
Her second and final space mission, STS-107, took place in 2003 and was dedicated to science and research.
Tragically, while re-entering Earth's atmosphere on its return journey, the Space Shuttle Columbia disintegrated, claiming the lives of all seven crew members on board, including Kalpana Chawla.
Her remains were cremated, and as per her wishes, they were scattered at the National Park in Utah.
Kalpana Chawla's legacy lives on, inspiring future generations to reach for the stars.
She was honoured with numerous awards and recognitions for her contributions to the field of aeronautics, including the NASA Space Flight Medal, the NASA Distinguished Service Medal, and the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.
Kalpana Chawla was married to Jean-Pierre Harrison for 20 years. Harrison, a fellow astronaut, was deeply affected by the loss of his wife and dedicated his life to continuing her legacy in space exploration.
Chawla's dedication, courage, and unwavering commitment to her dreams continue to serve as a shining example for us all. Her story reminds us that anything is possible if we dare to dream and work tirelessly to achieve our goals.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)