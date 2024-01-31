Kalpana Chawla Death Anniversary 2024: 10 Interesting Facts You Must Know

Kalpana Chawla was born on 17 March 1962, in Karnal, Haryana. She was an Indian-American astronaut who made history as the first Indian-origin woman to go to space. She was a true trailblazer, breaking barriers and inspiring countless individuals to follow their dreams.

Kalpana Chawla's passion for aviation and space began at a young age. Growing up, she would visit local flying clubs with her father, capturing her imagination and fueling her desire to explore the skies.

After completing her undergraduate degree in aeronautical engineering from Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh in 1982, she moved to the United States to pursue her Master's degree. Let's know more about the first India-born woman to go to space.