Gau Rakshaks Brutally Assaulted Junaid-Nasir, Cops Turned Them Away: Chargesheet

Junaid and Nasir were “severely assaulted” by “gau-rakshaks” who then took the “wounded” duo to a police station in Haryana, but the police officers “turned them away”, says the chargesheet filed by Rajasthan police in the murder case, accessed by The Quint. Junaid and Nasir, two relatives from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, were kidnapped and subsequently killed and their burnt bodies were found in their charred bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani in February this year. On 16 May, three months after the incident, the Rajasthan police filed a chargesheet in the case.

The chargesheet has named 27 as suspects in the case, including Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar, among others.

The chargesheet states that “it is clear from the inquiry of arrested accused Rinku, WhatsApp account analysis of his mobile, CDR analysis that he had information about Nasir and Junaid’s Bolero route...” and that their path was intercepted by the team of cow vigilantes that Rinku was in touch with.