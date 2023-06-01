Gau Rakshaks Brutally Assaulted Junaid-Nasir, Cops Turned Them Away: Chargesheet

Junaid and Nasir's charred dead bodies were found in their burnt car in February.
Junaid and Nasir were “severely assaulted” by “gau-rakshaks” who then took the “wounded” duo to a police station in Haryana, but the police officers “turned them away”, says the chargesheet filed by Rajasthan police in the murder case, accessed by The Quint. Junaid and Nasir, two relatives from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, were kidnapped and subsequently killed and their burnt bodies were found in their charred bolero in Haryana’s Bhiwani in February this year. On 16 May, three months after the incident, the Rajasthan police filed a chargesheet in the case.
The chargesheet has named 27 as suspects in the case, including Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar, among others.
The chargesheet states that “it is clear from the inquiry of arrested accused Rinku, WhatsApp account analysis of his mobile, CDR analysis that he had information about Nasir and Junaid’s Bolero route...” and that their path was intercepted by the team of cow vigilantes that Rinku was in touch with.
When the team of cow-vigilantes confronted Junaid and Nasir at Piruka village, they asked to see the cows, suspecting that they are smuggling cows, but there weren’t any, says the chargesheet.
“But Gogi, Monu Rana, Vikas Arya, Vishal Javli, Kalu Kaithal, Shashikant, Shivam, Kishore, Badal Pingawan etc. severely assaulted Nasir-Junaid and talked to Rinku Saini, the informer and planner of the said action, on the phone,” the chargesheet states.
Then, the team brings Junaid and Nasir to Mundka border where Rinku meets them, inquires about cows and then on not finding any, he “also beats them up.”
“After the gau rakshaks caught Nasir Junaid along with their bolero, the injured Junaid and Nasir were taken to Ferozepur Jhirka police station by the team of cow protectors. There, the police turned them away due to not finding any cows in their custody and also since the incident did not fall in Haryana police jurisdiction,” the chargesheet states.
At the time of the incident, The Quint had reported how villagers had probed Junaid and Nasir’s death, and one of the key evidence was the sarpanch of a nearby village claiming to have received a call from a police officer of the Ferozepur Jhirka police station informing him about an injured Junaid and Nasir brought to them.
After being turned away by the police, the group of gau rakshaks split into two groups, and while one group carried an injured Junaid and Nasir in the Scorpio, another group traveled in the Bolero. Then, after reaching Haryana’s Bhiwani, Junaid and Nasir were placed in the bolero, and the car set on fire, the chargesheet says.
The police, on checking the phone records of the victims as well as the accused, found that both Junaid and Nasir’s last location—Nugawan tower—is the same as Rinku Saini’s last location, at roughly the same hour, the chargesheet states.
While there are 27 suspects including Monu Manesar, the three accused, who have been arrested are Rinku, Monu Rana alias Narendra Kumar and Gogi alias Monu. None of the 27 suspects have been arrested yet.
The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report based on the DNA sample of the Junaid and Nasir’s bones, the blood found in the Scorpio which was used in their kidnapping, and the DNA collected from the victims’ relatives all matched, thus confirming that the dead bodies were Junaid and Nasir’s, the chargesheet says.
The Quint had reported about the FSL report earlier.
Junaid and Nasir's relatives have been demanding that Monu Manesar be arrested. Monu had gone inactive for a few months after the incident, but resumed posting videos of his vigilantism on his Instagram and YouTube in April.
