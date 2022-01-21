Journalist Covering Local Protest in MP's Singrauli Thrashed, Booked

In a viral video doing the rounds on social media, a journalist, who is also a YouTuber, can be seen being manhandled allegedly by the authorities.

The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday, 19 January, in Dala village of the Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh.

The journalist being pushed away in the video has been identified as one Shubham Pathak from Singrauli who was covering a protest by the locals against land acquisition by government.