Jammu and Kashmir Journalist Fahad Shah Granted Bail by Shopian Court

The Kashmir Walla Editor Fahad Shah.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Fahad Shah)
Journalist Fahad Shah was granted bail on Saturday, 5 March, by the Shopian court, his lawyer Umair Ronga confirmed to The Quint.
Shah was first arrested on Friday, 4 February, and charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for allegedly sharing social media posts with "anti-national" content with "criminal intention" that aimed to disturb law and order.
The re-arrest was in a different case, the FIR for which had been filed under Sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
Fahad Shah is the editor-in-chief of the online news portal The Kashmir Walla and was first arrested after the police registered a case against him in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The Kashmir Walla is a digital magazine reporting on socio-cultural issues from J&K, that started in 2011.
