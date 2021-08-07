Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Approval for Emergency Use in India

Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine has been given approval for emergency use in India, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Saturday, 7 August.

A single-dose vaccine, it's the fifth vaccine to be approved for use in India after Covishield, Covaxin, Moderna, and Sputnik V.

"India expands its vaccine basket! Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine is given approval for Emergency Use in India. Now India has 5 EUA vaccines. This will further boost our nation's collective fight against #COVID19 (sic)," Mandaviya tweeted.