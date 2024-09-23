After Years of Boycott, Why Did South Kashmir Voters Turn Out in Large Numbers?

Throughout his life, 48-year-old Hilal Ahmad Sheikh never voted in any of the elections held in Jammu and Kashmir. A fruit merchant from South Kashmir's Shopian, he never felt the need for a local representative. 5 August 2019 changed everything.

“After the revocation of the special status, I felt something was missing and we all felt disempowered,” said Sheikh. On 16 August, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) finally announced the much-awaited assembly elections for J&K, Sheikh decided that he would vote for the first time along with his family members.

One of the main reasons he had avoided voting in the past was his belief that the people were being represented by "incompetent people," with the contest typically limited to the two traditional parties—the National Conference (JKNC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).