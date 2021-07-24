Gun License Scam: CBI Raids 40 Locations in Delhi, J&K

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out raids in 40 locations across Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, including the J&K IAS officer Shahid Iqbal Choudhary's residence in Srinagar on Saturday, 24 July in connection with a gun license racket.
Premises situated in Udhampur, Rajouri, Anantnag, and Baramulla were also raided in J&K.
Presently a Secretary (Tribal Affairs) and CEO Mission Youth in the state, Choudhury previously held the post of Deputy Commissioner of Kathua, Reasi, Rajouri, and Udhampur districts.
During this time, he allegedly used fake names to issue thousands licenses to people in other states and UTs.
Besides Choudhary, at least seven other Deputy Commissioners are a part of the CBI probe into the country's biggest gun license scandal. As per a report by NDTV, over 2 lakh illegal gun licenses have been issued from J&K since 2012.
CBI had arrested two officials – IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan and Itrat Hussain Rafiqui – in connection with the scam last year.
Rajasthan's Anti-Terror Squad had unearthed the scam in 2017, when Ranjan's brother and others working as middlemen for gun dealers were arrested.
Consequently, the case was given to the CBI by former Governor NN Vohra, after he the scam was found to be operated by J&K government officers.
