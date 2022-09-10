J'khand Student Faints After Being Made To Stand Under Sun, School Denies Claim

A class 9 student of a private school in Jharkhand's Deoghar district was allegedly beaten and made to stand in the scorching sun by a non-teaching staff of the educational institute, police said on Friday, 9 September.

The mother of the 15-year-old boy lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard at Rikhiya police station and alleged that her son fell unconscious while standing in the scorching sun. The school management, however, denied the allegation.

"On the complaint of the mother, an FIR has been lodged and search operation is on for the non-teaching staff," Deoghar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Subhash Chandra Jat told PTI.

As per the complaint lodged by the mother, her son is a student of class-9 ‘C' at the private school in Deoghar.