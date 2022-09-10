Students Forced To Clean Toilet in Video, Principal in UP’s Ballia Suspended

The principal of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was suspended after a video clip purportedly showing students being forced to clean toilets in the school surfaced on social media, an official said on Friday, 9 September.

Basic Education Officer Maniram Singh said the video that had surfaced on Wednesday is said to be of the primary school at Pipra Kala-1 in Sohaon block.

In the clip, children are seen cleaning a toilet, while a man is seen scolding them. The man also threatened to lock the students inside the toilet if they did not do as asked.